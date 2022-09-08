Dubai: Employer jailed for luring, sexually harassing two women

He threatened to fire one of them if she reported the incident

The Dubai Criminal Court has convicted the manager of a private company of using his position to sexually harass two women working under his management: a divorced woman and a widow. The manager, a man of Arab ethnicity, was sentenced to six months imprisonment followed by deportation in a lawsuit filed by the first victim, and a fine in a lawsuit filed by the second victim.

According to the details of the two lawsuits, in the first incident, the accused targeted a divorced employee working under his management, and lured her to an empty room by claiming that she was required for an urgent matter. He then sexually harassed her.

The victim attempted to scream and threatened to inform the manager in charge of them at work, as well as the police, but the accused insulted her and threatened to dismiss her if she reported the incident.

The second victim stated in an independent lawsuit that she had been working under the accused's management for 10 years. After her husband died, the accused began repeatedly contacting her with unnecessary matters that did not concern work, starting with bringing up her loneliness post her husband's death and escalating to inappropriate and crude statements. The woman decided to report him once she learned what he had done to her colleague.

Following investigations, the Court of First Instance convicted the manager and fined him Dh10,000. He appealed before the Court of Appeal, which was rejected, and the ruling was upheld.

