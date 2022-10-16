Dubai: Emirati businessman donates 100 vehicles to police fleet

His gesture serves as a token of appreciation to the force for ensuring the safety and security of the emirate

Sun 16 Oct 2022

The Dubai Police General Command announced that it has recently received 100 SUV Mitsubishi Pajeros from Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, as a gesture of appreciation to the Dubai Police for their endeavours to enhance safety and security in the emirate.

Al Habtoor was welcomed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, and other senior officers.

On this occasion, Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, extended his appreciation to Dubai Police for ensuring the safety and security of the emirate.

"Dubai is blessed with a high standard of safety and security, and I believe it is my social responsibility to join hands with the government to serve my country and its people," he said.

"I am proud and happy to partner with Dubai Police in enhancing the sense of safety in our country," he added.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Al Marri has extended his appreciation to Al Habtoor for his generous donation, indicating that the donated vehicles will be a distinct addition to the force's patrol fleet distributed across Dubai to boost police operations and support the Dubai Police strategic objective "Safe City".

"Khalaf Al Habtoor is one of the distinguished personalities in the UAE. He has been contributing to the development of the emirates since their union with his charitable spirit, and left his marks in many fields to serve the community and its people," he added.

