Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo to double its capacity in next decade

The cargo airline also aims to add over 20 new destinations to its freighter network, as well as introducing a fleet mix of over 300 wide-body aircraft

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 1:18 PM

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo division of Emirates – the world’s largest international airline – has announced that it will be adding 2 Boeing 747-400Fs to its freighter fleet. It is also expecting 15 more freighters to join its fleet from announced orders and its freighter conversion programme, as well as a boost in belly-hold capacity from new passenger aircraft deliveries – starting with Airbus A350s in late summer 2024, followed by 777-Xs the year after.

Over the next decade, the cargo airline expects to double its existing capacity, adding over 20 new destinations to its freighter network, as well as introducing a fleet mix of over 300 wide-body aircraft comprising: 777s, 777-Fs, 747-Fs, A350s, and A380s.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo said: "While the current market volatility may cause others to hesitate, Emirates SkyCargo is pushing full steam ahead with our plans. The medium to long term projections for global air cargo show an upward trajectory of between 3-5 per cent.

Combine that [with] Dubai’s strategy to double its foreign trade where multi-modal logistics will play a big role, and the economic activity happening in markets around the Gulf, West Asia, and Africa, and the opportunity is clear."

Secured on a long-term wet-lease basis, the 2 Boeing 747-Fs complement Emirates SkyCargo’s existing fleet of 11 Boeing 777 freighters, and are currently being deployed to Chicago three times weekly, and to Hong Kong nine times weekly.

He added: "The new aircraft mean we can expand our freighter network and amplify the connectivity with the main Emirates network. The new fleet mix also gives us more flexibility." The cargo airline is also investing in developing new products, he revealed, as well as speeding up digitisation and technology innovation.

ALSO READ: