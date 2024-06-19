Photo: Jack Fowler/Instagram

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 1:35 PM

Emirates airline on Wednesday said it ‘cannot guarantee a nut-free inflight environment’ and asked passengers to consult doctors before starting their journey.

The statement comes after Love Island star Jack Fowler, who has an allergy to nuts, said he “ate a curry containing cashew nuts” on an Emirates flight.

Upon landing at the Dubai airport, he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

An Emirates spokesperson said “teams on the ground are providing him with all possible assistance.”

After consuming the curry, Fowler said he told the flight attendant that he “couldn’t breathe" and enquired if there was nuts in the food.

"I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry. Only when my friend demanded to see the food menu, I realised that it was a ‘creamy cashew nut chicken curry," he said in an Instagram post.

“This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately. I was given five tanks of Oxygen, as well as my Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen)," Fowler added.

The Love Island star reportedly told the flight supervisor: "If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane."

He added that this "led to the pilot speeding up the journey."

“We are sorry to hear of Mr Fowler's experience and our teams on the ground are providing him with all possible assistance. The safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously,” an Emirates spokesperson told Khaleej Times, in a statement.

This was the second time that Fowler had been served a meal containing nuts during a flight. He was reportedly earlier served such a meal by Qatar Airways.