Emirates announces up to Dh44 billion investment in Al Maktoum International Airport

Emirates airline will invest $10-12 billion (Dh36.7-Dh44 billion) in Al Maktoum International Airport, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline.

Speaking during an interaction with the local and international media on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2025, Sheikh Ahmed said that he is confident that there will be “no issue” in terms of funding the transition from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032.

All operations at Dubai International (DXB) will be transferred to Al Maktoum International (DWC) in the early 2030s. The new Dh128-billion passenger terminal will scale up passenger capacity to 260 million annually and “fully absorb” DXB's operations.

During the first two days of the airshow, Dubai’s two carriers Emirates and flydubai have placed orders with the US and European aircraft manufacturers for 215 Boeing and Airbus aircraft worth Dh227.5 billion.