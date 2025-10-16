Dubai: New AI agent to compare your water, electricity consumption with neighbours

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has launched an updated version of the Smart Living Programme, which allows consumers to know whether they are consuming more or less electricity and water than their neighbours.

“We have launched the Smart Living Programme 1.5. Based on data and artificial intelligence, it will take your consumption and compare it with your neighbourhoods', and give you recommendations and tips on how to reduce consumption to reach the same level as in your neighbourhood. These recommendations are hyper-personalized on how to reduce your consumption of water or electricity,” Dr Ali Rashed Bin Ghaith Alsuwaidi, chief innovation officer, Dewa, told Khaleej Times in an interview during Gitex Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He added that customers can login to the Dewa app to access the data of their utility consumption and their neighborhoods.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In order to raise awareness and share tips and recommendations about how to reduce consumption, Dewa conveys messages to residents through its app, media platforms, social media, and other services.

“If you are a frequent user of the Dewa app, then you will see a pop-up message that you would like to receive tips about reducing consumption? This will also be a nice learning experience for children in a gamified way,” he said.

"Importantly, the updated version of the Smart Living Programme will also show the carbon footprint of the consumer,” he added.

Dewa is also showcasing the latest technologies at the five-day global technology exhibition Gitex, with a key focus on the use of Agentic AI across its different domains — customers, government, and other partners.

Aysha Al Dhuhoori, deputy senior manager for artificial intelligence, Dewa, said the data will not show the very next neighbour’s utility data, or same-sized properties in the vicinity.

She added that Dewa aims to enhance its AI power solutions and detailed data analytics to help customers better understand their consumption of their ecosystem and water.

"This strengthens customers’ ability to monitor consumption, improve efficiency, and make informed decisions. Furthermore, Dewa is the first utility in the Middle East that has adopted such solutions for the benefit of its customers. The AI-driven solution will equip residential customers using do as my system, delivering a programme and detailed insights into their electricity and water consumption patterns, personalized advice, and custom plans to optimize efficiency. This will help customers also to take meaningful steps towards a more consequence and sustainable lifestyle,” she said on the sidelines of Gitex 2025.