Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announces new timings for customers

Over 190 firms took part in Mercer Middle East’s New UAE Work Weekend Survey
UAE2 days ago
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced new working hours at its Customer Happiness Centres in line with the Government of Dubai’s decision to change the weekly work system in the Emirate this year.
The new working hours at the Customer Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Friday.
Customers can also avail services on the smart app and the website (www.dewa.gov.ae) or call Customer Care Centre on 04-6019999.
They can also enquire through the DEWA WhatsApp account or interact through Hayak for text and video calls, and Ash’ir for live video chats using sign language for People of Determination with hearing difficulties.
Over 190 firms took part in Mercer Middle East’s New UAE Work Weekend Survey
UAE2 days ago
New approaches are needed to address some of the biggest issues facing the Arab region
UAE2 days ago
Parking will be free in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
UAE2 days ago
The authority said employees can opt for remote work, provided it does not affect the overall workflow at his or her department
UAE2 days ago
Toll gate charges will resume on Sunday, January 2, 2022, during the usual peak hours
UAE3 days ago
Residential parks and squares will be open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 11pm
UAE3 days ago
New system will be effective as of December 30, 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate
UAE3 days ago
The decision will affect all private institutions
UAE3 days ago