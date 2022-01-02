Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announces new timings for customers

Working hours at the Customer Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Friday

File photo

By Wam Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 11:11 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced new working hours at its Customer Happiness Centres in line with the Government of Dubai’s decision to change the weekly work system in the Emirate this year.

The new working hours at the Customer Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Friday.

Here are the new timings:

Working hours at DEWA’s head office and Al Quoz Centre will be from 7:30am to 3pm Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30 to 11:30am on Fridays.

Working hours at Burj Nahar Centre and DEWA’s Centre in Al Twar (Dubai Municipality) will be from 7:30am to 8:00pm Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 to 11:30am on Fridays.

The Future Customers Happiness Centre at Ibn Battuta Mall will follow the mall’s working hours throughout the week.

Customers can also avail services on the smart app and the website (www.dewa.gov.ae) or call Customer Care Centre on 04-6019999.

They can also enquire through the DEWA WhatsApp account or interact through Hayak for text and video calls, and Ash’ir for live video chats using sign language for People of Determination with hearing difficulties.