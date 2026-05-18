Dubai Eid Al Adha staycations: Palm Jumeirah rates from Dh350, up to 45% off hotel stays

A two-night Palm Jumeirah staycation from Dh350, discounts of up to 45 per cent on resort stays and kids-go-free hotel offers are among the Eid Al Adha deals being rolled out across Dubai for the long holiday break.

The citywide programme, organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, runs from May 22 to 31 and includes hotel offers, entertainment events, dining experiences and retail promotions.

Several beachfront hotels and resorts are focusing on family packages and discounted stays during the holiday period.

NH Collection Dubai, The Palm, is offering a complimentary second night with rates starting from Dh350, alongside dining discounts and beach access. Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach is offering complimentary stays for children under 12, while Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is offering 30 per cent off room rates, free breakfast and flexible check-in and check-out.

Address Beach Resort is offering savings of up to 35 per cent and floating breakfasts at its infinity pool, while Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Raffles The Palm Dubai have launched packages that include dining credits, spa offers and family benefits.

Desert resorts are also positioning themselves as alternatives for residents looking for quieter Eid breaks.

Meliá Desert Palm is offering 45 per cent off rooms and villas with private pools, along with food and beverage credits, spa credits, stable tours and fitness classes.

Urban hotels in areas including Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Creek Harbour and Al Seef are also promoting Eid packages centred around longer stays and family benefits.

Ciel Dubai Marina is offering high-floor suite stays with sea views, breakfast and flexible timings, while Grand Millennium Hotel has introduced offers that include room upgrades, complimentary stays for children up to 11 years old and discounts on dining and spa treatments.

InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay is offering extended-stay packages, including stay-three-pay-two deals, while Vida Creek Harbour and Shangri-La Dubai are promoting room upgrades and dining discounts. Mandarin Oriental Downtown has launched wellness-focused Eid packages with savings of up to 20 per cent on the best available rate.

Beyond hotel stays, the Eid programme will include attractions, cultural experiences, live entertainment, shopping promotions and dining offers across the city, according to organisers.