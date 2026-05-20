Eid Al Adha security plan: Dubai Police deploys over 1,600 patrols, helicopters

Authorities in Dubai have launched an extensive security plan ahead of Eid Al Adha, deploying over 1,600 patrols, as well as air and marine units, to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the holiday.

The Dubai Event Security Committee confirmed preparations are complete, focusing on securing major mosques and prayer grounds and intensifying patrols on main roads, tourist spots, commercial hubs, and open markets.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs and committee Chairman, said the plan aims to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and ensure smooth traffic flow by coordinating with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

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The operation includes 1,642 security patrols, 37 land rescue units, 29 marine security boats, two helicopters, and six operations rooms. In addition, 160 ambulatory points have been set up, supported by 208 Civil Defence vehicles, 50 bicycle patrols, marine rescue units, and specialised response teams.

To handle increased mobility during the holiday, transport services have been boosted. There are 106 trains, 14,500 taxis, 18,500 limousines, 1,400 public buses, and 55 marine transport options in operation, along with dedicated traffic management systems.

Authorities confirmed that the Command and Control Centre will operate around the clock to receive emergency calls and respond swiftly. The public is urged to call 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries, and to report violations through the “Police Eye” feature on the Dubai Police smart app.

Officials issued safety advisories urging motorists to follow speed limits and avoid reckless driving. Jet ski users were warned to stay clear of crowded beach areas.

Families were advised to closely monitor children, especially in busy places like beaches, swimming pools, and public spaces. Authorities also cautioned against using fireworks, highlighting risks of burns, injuries, and fires.

Meanwhile, the committee will organise recreational activities for workers in Jebel Ali, Al Satwa, Al Muhaisnah, and Al Quoz. Sports competitions and entertainment events will run on the first and second days of Eid from 6pm to midnight to spread festive cheer.

Authorities emphasised that public cooperation will be key to ensuring a safe and smooth Eid celebration across the emirate.