Dubai: Egypt's Al Sisi leaves UAE after participating in World Government Summit

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 3:34 PM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi left the UAE Tuesday morning after attending the World Government Summit as the head of a high-level Egyptian delegation. Egypt is the guest of honour at the 10th World Government Summit, which is being held in Dubai from February 13 - 15.

President Al Sisi was seen off at the Dubai International Airport by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.

At the summit

During his speech at the summit, President of Egypt spoke about the challenges his country faced following the political events of 2011 and praised the UAE’s stance in supporting Egypt.

“I tell these stories, not to those who are specialised in knowing how countries run but to people. They need to know,” he said, adding that 2011 cost Egypt $450 billion.

2011 was a momentous year for the country and it was a time of parallel challenges which needed to be tackled at the same time, according to Al Sisi. “The main challenge was the state of despair amongst Egyptians,” he said adding that another one was that of energy – electricity and gas.

He stressed that with the support of the UAE and other GCC countries, Egypt was able to stand again after 2011. “What I just mentioned wouldn’t have happened without the support of our brothers. Sheikh Mohamed sent ships with fuel to Egypt and worked with other countries in the region to organise support for Egypt,” he said, adding that a country that collapses doesn’t get up again, but Egypt did.

