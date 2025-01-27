Dubai: Eco-warrior Jane Goodall unveils pollinators garden at Expo City

KT Photos: Ruqayya Al Qaydi

In a significant step towards a sustainable future, the pollinator garden named after Dr Jane Goodall was opened at Terra in Expo City Dubai on January 27, and attended by the renowned ethologist and conservationist.

This ecological sanctuary is designed to emphasise the crucial role of pollinators in our ecosystems, particularly native bees.

Jane Goodall's Pollinator Garden serves as a dynamic space that offers a model for ecological resilience in urban environments and aims to preserve local flora and fauna.

As the world grapples with urgent issues like climate change and biodiversity loss, Dr Goodall's message resonates: “We can all play a role in lessening the damage – reducing consumption, alleviating poverty... We are all interrelated.”

Key features of the garden

The Garden is home to two thriving beehives, each hosting over 15,000 UAE-native Apis mellifera bees. It features native plant species that foster symbiotic relationships with pollinators, creating a sanctuary for local wildlife.

The flourishing bee colony, discovered in 2019, has grown rapidly from 2,000 bees during construction to 30,000 just three months after its reintroduction. With the integration of sustainable design and habitat restoration, the garden plays a crucial role in protecting biodiversity.

The pollinator garden invites visitors to engage with nature and learn about the vital role of pollinators.

Protecting the bees

"All bees are good pollinators, and some wild bees are specialised for certain flowers,” Dr Goodall told Khaleej Times.

“Sometimes wild bees are better pollinators – that is, the plant in question will be more productive than when pollinated by the domestic honeybee. If we want to protect wild bees, then we need to protect the plants they have a partnership with,” she added.

Dr Jane also highlighted the challenges facing global bee populations due to habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change. “Some countries are banning the most harmful herbicides and pesticides – deadly for bees and other insects, but now proving harmful to us as well,” she noted.

100 hives, 100 schools

Aiming to inspire a new generation of environmental advocates, Terra also announced the launch of the '100 hives, 100 schools' initiative.