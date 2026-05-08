Dubai e-scooter rules: Where can you ride? RTA explains zones, fines

E-scooters have become a common sight across Dubai, with residents using them for short trips, last-mile connectivity and daily commutes. But with growing usage, a question arises: where exactly are riders allowed to use them?

From dedicated cycling tracks to ‘safe street’ zones, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that clear systems are already in place to help riders understand where they can and cannot ride.

The clarification comes as Dubai Police and the RTA begin stricter monitoring of e-scooters and bicycles across the city.

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So, where can you ride?

According to Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of Traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, riders are expected to use dedicated cycling and e-scooter tracks wherever available. “These tracks are separated from pedestrian paths to ensure smoother and safer movement for both riders and people walking,” said Al Khzaimy.

In some residential areas, riders are also allowed to use local roads under Dubai’s ‘safe street’ system.

“These areas have reduced speed limits of 30kmph and are marked with red road markings and signage to guide both cyclists and drivers,” said Al Khzaimy.

Officials said that Instruction signs are also placed along tracks and entry points to help riders understand riding requirements and approved usage.

What are ‘safe street’ zones?

Safe streets are quieter roads where lower speed limits make it safer for cyclists and e-scooter users to share space with vehicles. The zones are clearly marked to help riders identify them easily. Officials said that the idea is to create safer neighbourhood-level connectivity while reducing conflicts between different road users.

Can riders use sidewalks?

No. Riders are not allowed to use pedestrian-only sidewalks and must stick to approved tracks and designated areas. One of the most common complaints from residents has been e-scooters speeding close to pedestrians in busy areas.

What are the main rules riders must follow?

Dubai already has several regulations in place for e-scooter and bicycle users.

Some key rules include:

Riders must be at least 16 years old

Only one person is allowed per scooter

Helmets and safety gear are strongly encouraged

Riders must follow traffic signs and signals

Riding must be done only in approved zones and tracks

Authorities have also warned against reckless riding and unsafe behaviour.

What happens if someone breaks the rules?

Violations can lead to fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh300 depending on the offence.

Some common violations include:

Riding in non-designated areas

Carrying passengers on e-scooters

Reckless riding

Failing to follow safety rules

In some cases, authorities may also confiscate vehicles.

How can riders know approved routes?

The RTA said riders can check Dubai’s cycling track network and approved soft mobility areas through maps available on the RTA website. Signboards and markings across tracks are also meant to make navigation easier for riders.

The authority said awareness campaigns and rider education programmes will continue to help residents better understand the rules.

Will Dubai add more tracks?

Yes. According to the RTA, Dubai is continuing to expand infrastructure as the number of e-scooter and bicycle users grows. The cycling track network reached 636km by the end of 2025, contributing to a rise in trips compared to the previous year.

Authorities are also working on improving connectivity between tracks, public transport and parking zones to make micromobility more practical for residents.

Why is Dubai increasing monitoring now?

Officials said that the goal is not just enforcement, but safer and more organised movement across the city. “The aim is to ensure compliance with safety regulations, reduce accidents and promote responsible use of designated paths,” said Al Khzaimy.

The RTA added that stricter monitoring, improved infrastructure and clearer guidance are all aimed at making micromobility safer, smoother and easier for daily commuters across Dubai.