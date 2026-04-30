Dubai e-scooter rules explained as experts, residents back stricter enforcement

E-scooters moving through pedestrians, riders without helmets and children doubling up—such scenes are becoming increasingly common across parts of Dubai as some residents observe these behaviours everyday.

With the use of e-scooters and bicycles growing across the city, some said that rules are already in place, but not everyone is following them. Experts now believe stricter monitoring could help improve safety for both riders and pedestrians.

On April 27, Dubai unveiled a dedicated Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit to monitor e-scooter and bicycle users and crack down on traffic violations. Starting May 1, 2026, the unit will patrol cycling tracks, main roads, and designated soft mobility zones across the emirate.

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What are the rules?

Here is a look at Dubai's clear regulations for e-scooter and bicycle users, introduced by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA):

Riders must be at least 16 years old

Riders are required to use designated tracks and lanes where available

A free permit is also needed in many areas, which includes basic awareness of safety rules.

Only one person per scooter

No riding on pedestrian-only sidewalks

Riders must follow traffic signs and signal

They must wear safety gear like helmets

Violations can lead to fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh300, depending on the offence. In some cases, vehicles may also be confiscated.

If rules exist, what’s the issue?

Experts said that the main problem is not the lack of rules, but the lack of compliance.

Emirati road safety expert Mustafa Aldah said many riders are still not using basic safety equipment or understanding how to behave on the road.

“A minority of riders use helmets and safety gear, but the majority still do not,” he said

He added that some riders are not fully aware of road rules, especially when sharing space with vehicles, which increases the risk of accidents.

Why stricter enforcement matters

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, said enforcement plays a key role in improving road safety. “One of the biggest risks we see with micromobility is that people simply do not follow the rules,” he said. “The rules are clear, but many riders still ignore them. Enforcement is important to make sure these rules are actually followed.”

He added that visible monitoring can act as a deterrent. “When people know someone is watching, they are more likely to follow the rules,” he said.

It’s not just enforcement

Experts said that education is equally important. Edelmann mentioned that many underage children are seen riding e-scooters, often without helmets and sometimes with more than one person on the scooter. “At the same time, many adults are also not following the rules. When children see this, they feel there is no need to follow rules either,” he said.

He stated that parents and schools have a role to play in improving awareness and behaviour.

What residents are seeing

Dubai residents said that unsafe riding has become a common sight, especially in busy areas. “Sometimes scooters pass very close to you on the sidewalk, especially in crowded places. It can be uncomfortable,” said Muhammed Muhim, an engineer and a resident in Dubai Marina. “A few of my colleagues also commute on e scooter. Everyone rides differently. Some follow rules, others don’t. It feels a bit chaotic at times,” he said.

Residents believe stricter monitoring could help bring more discipline. “Honestly, when people know someone is watching, they automatically follow rules. Even a small presence can make a big difference,” said Imtiyaz Pasha, a resident of Karama who noticed that many tend to follow all the rules when a police vehicle approaches.

In comments on the new Dubai Police unit for e-escooters, he said: “Once the unit will be deployed, they will carry sense of alertness.”

What could change

Experts said that as more people use e-scooters for short trips and last-mile travel, improving safety will become even more important. “This could also lead to better infrastructure in the future, including more dedicated tracks for micromobility users,” said Aldah.