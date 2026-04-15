Dubai to make e-scooter registration mandatory, hold parents liable for kids' misuse

Parents in Dubai could soon be held legally accountable for their children’s misuse of electric scooters under a proposed local law aimed at enhancing road safety and curbing reckless behavior.

According to Emarat Al Youm, Lieutenant General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, revealed that authorities are drafting legislation that would hold parents accountable if their children are harmed or endanger others while improperly using electric scooters.

Speaking to Emarat Al Youm, Al Mazrouei said the initiative, developed in collaboration with strategic partners including the Roads and Transport Authority, forms part of a broader regulatory effort to address the growing risks associated with these devices.

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“These means are no longer merely recreational tools; in some cases, they have become a real source of danger threatening road users’ safety,” he said.

Proposed regulations

The proposed law aims to deter hazardous practices by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions, particularly when scooters are used in unsafe areas or modified to exceed the permissible speed limit. Authorities noted that some scooters have been illegally altered to reach speeds of up to 120 km/h — far beyond their intended safe operating limits.

Al Mazrouei emphasized that allowing minors to operate such vehicles is akin to placing a dangerous tool in their hands, adding that parents could face legal consequences if their children cause harm to themselves or others.

The draft legislation also includes mandatory registration and number plates for electric scooters to enhance security and prevent their use in criminal activities such as theft. Officials believe tracking these devices has become essential due to their widespread use in residential and commercial areas.

Rising violations

The move follows a surge in violations recorded during Dubai Police’s “Our Roads Are Safe” campaign. Authorities issued more than 14,094 fines for electric scooters and bicycles, along with 17,117 violations involving motorcycles, underscoring the scale of the challenge.

In one intensive three-week crackdown, nearly 1,750 electric scooters and bicycles were confiscated, along with a similar number of violations, highlighting the rapid spread of unsafe practices.

Al Mazrouei noted that many scooters are initially purchased in compliance with regulations but are later modified at external workshops to increase their speed, transforming them into dangerous and unlicensed vehicles.

He added that Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has placed significant emphasis on monitoring behaviors that threaten the safety of children and road users. This has led to continuous awareness campaigns and enforcement drives targeting violators.

Authorities stressed that the proposed legislation represents a proactive step to enhance road safety, promote responsible parenting, and regulate the growing use of micromobility solutions across Dubai.