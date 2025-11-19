DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesday said it achieved the highest quarterly traffic in its 65-year history during the third quarter of 2025. The world’s largest international airport said it received 24.2 million passengers between July and September, an increase of 1.9 per cent year-on-year.

The airport’s total traffic for the first nine months reached 70.1 million passengers, a 2.1 per cent increase over the same period last year. The airport’s twelve-month rolling traffic at the end of September reached a record 93.8 million guests.

“Our goal is not just to grow, but to grow intelligently by combining technology, sustainability, and a superior guest experience, that will shape the future of global travel,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

India stays top market

According to Dubai Airports, India retained Dubai International’s (DXB) top country market in the first nine months of the year with 8.8 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia (5.5 million), the UK (4.6 million), Pakistan (3.2 million), and the US (2.4 million). Among city destinations, London leads with 2.8 million guests, followed by Riyadh (2.3 million), Mumbai (1.8 million), Jeddah (1.7 million), and New Delhi (1.6 million).

Aircraft movements also remained robust, with 115,000 total flights recorded in the third quarter. Between January and September, the airport handled 336,000 flights across all categories, up 2.7 per cent year on year. The average number of passengers per aircraft at the end of September stood at 213.

In terms of bag handling, DXB maintained strong performance across all service areas, handling 63.8 million bags in the first nine months of the year, up 6.2 per cent year-on-year and a record high for the period. Of these, 90 per cent of bags reached guests within 45 minutes of the aircraft arriving on stand. Mishandled baggage accuracy remained high at 99.9 per cent, equating to only two mishandled bags per 1,000 guests.

Where are people flying out of Dubai?

Importantly, data revealed that Dubai airport also continued to serve as a key gateway for international tourism, with Malaysia (687,000 guests), Vietnam (493,000), the Czech Republic (341,000), Uzbekistan (312,000), and Denmark (239,000) ranking among the most popular destinations for outbound leisure travel.

During the third quarter, nearly all, 99.6 per cent, of departing passengers cleared passport control in under 10 minutes, and 99.8 per cent of arriving guests waited less than 15 minutes. Security screening times stayed below 5 minutes for 99.7 per cent of travellers, reflecting a seamless guest journey even at peak volumes.