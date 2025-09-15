  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

Dubai: Over 520 hearing loops installed at DXB terminals; no pairing required

Frontline employees received dedicated training to support guests of determination

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 12:09 PM

Top Stories

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

Dubai Airports has installed more than 520 hearing loops accross all three terminals of Dubai International (DXB), in a move that aims to enhance accessibility for travellers with hearing loss.

The hearing aide devices targeted key locations at the airport, including check-in counters, immigration desks, boarding gates, and information desks, said the company which operates both DXB and Dubai's other airport, Al Maktoum International (DWC).

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Israel army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

thumb-image

DTC's effective QHSE policies ensuring operational excellence

thumb-image

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

thumb-image

UAE: Every login, online post can be traced by hackers, Cyber Security Council warns

thumb-image

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

 

To explain how the system works, it added that it allows users to connect automatically by activating the ‘T’ (telecoil) setting on their device, with no pairing or additional equipment required.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. 

Stressing that the installation was completed with minimal disruption to airport operations, Dubai Airports said that frontline employees received dedicated training to support guests of determination.

The move is aligned with Dubai’s Universal Design Code, which mandates inclusive access to public spaces and transport infrastructure in the emirate.

In 2024, DXB has opened a quiet 'stress relief area' specifically for people of determination.

Located at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport (DXB), this space is spacious enough to accommodate wheelchairs and equipped with features that were carefully designed to meet the needs of those with autism, visual disabilities, and impaired hearing, among others.

In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history. It has maintained its position as the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic for 2024, according to a report by Airports Council International (ACI) World.