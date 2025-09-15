Dubai: Over 520 hearing loops installed at DXB terminals; no pairing required

Dubai Airports has installed more than 520 hearing loops accross all three terminals of Dubai International (DXB), in a move that aims to enhance accessibility for travellers with hearing loss.

The hearing aide devices targeted key locations at the airport, including check-in counters, immigration desks, boarding gates, and information desks, said the company which operates both DXB and Dubai's other airport, Al Maktoum International (DWC).

To explain how the system works, it added that it allows users to connect automatically by activating the ‘T’ (telecoil) setting on their device, with no pairing or additional equipment required.

Stressing that the installation was completed with minimal disruption to airport operations, Dubai Airports said that frontline employees received dedicated training to support guests of determination.

The move is aligned with Dubai’s Universal Design Code, which mandates inclusive access to public spaces and transport infrastructure in the emirate.

In 2024, DXB has opened a quiet 'stress relief area' specifically for people of determination.

Located at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport (DXB), this space is spacious enough to accommodate wheelchairs and equipped with features that were carefully designed to meet the needs of those with autism, visual disabilities, and impaired hearing, among others.

In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history. It has maintained its position as the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic for 2024, according to a report by Airports Council International (ACI) World.