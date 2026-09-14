New service at DXB allows residents to get international driving licences in 5 minutes

The service is available 24/7 at the Customer Happiness Centre in Terminal 3 Arrivals

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 14 Sept 2026, 4:06 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai residents and citizens can now get an International Driving Permit in as little as five minutes at Dubai International Airport, authorities announced on Monday.

The service, available 24/7 at the Customer Happiness Centre in Terminal 3 Arrivals, is open to citizens and residents who hold a valid UAE driving licence.

Recommended For You

UAE's Gargash says Iran President's 'balanced' statements amid war can't be ignored

UAE's Gargash says Iran President's 'balanced' statements amid war can't be ignored

2 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan region; damage at mosque, buildings

2 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan region; damage at mosque, buildings

UAE annual leave: Is transport allowance included in leave pay?

UAE annual leave: Is transport allowance included in leave pay?

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack from shared border

Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack from shared border

 

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) launched the service in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Emirates Automobile and Touring Club and Amer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Applicants need to present their Emirates ID, a valid UAE driving licence, a copy of their passport and a personal photograph.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack from shared border

2

Saudi Arabia lifts danger alerts in Abha, Khamis amid Houthi attacks

3

UAE annual leave: Is transport allowance included in leave pay?

4

UAE flight updates: 12 hour delays hit flights from India as airlines continue operations

5

UAE's Gargash says Iran President's 'balanced' statements amid war can't be ignored