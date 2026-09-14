New service at DXB allows residents to get international driving licences in 5 minutes

Dubai residents and citizens can now get an International Driving Permit in as little as five minutes at Dubai International Airport, authorities announced on Monday.

The service, available 24/7 at the Customer Happiness Centre in Terminal 3 Arrivals, is open to citizens and residents who hold a valid UAE driving licence.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) launched the service in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Emirates Automobile and Touring Club and Amer.

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Applicants need to present their Emirates ID, a valid UAE driving licence, a copy of their passport and a personal photograph.

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