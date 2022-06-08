Dubai Duty Free raffle: Indian expat wins $1 million after 15 years of trying

Civil Defence targets to bring down the number of fire accidents to zero
UAE19 hours ago
A UAE-based Indian national has won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.
Riyas Kamaluddin, a 50-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, became the latest $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 391 with ticket number 4330, which he purchased online on May 27.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years now, Kamaluddin bought the ticket with six of his colleagues and friends.
An Abu Dhabi resident for 25 years, Kamaluddin is a father of two and works for an aviation company.
“We’ve been trying our luck for the last 15 years, finally we’ve won! Thank you, God, and thank you Dubai Duty Free!”
Kamaluddin is the 191st Indian national to have won the top prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.
Mohamed Askouri, a 36-year-old Algerian national based in Dubai won a Bentley Flying Spur V8 (Onyx) car, with ticket number 0887 in Finest Surprise Series 1806, which he purchased online on May 18.
A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2020, Askouri had bought three tickets for Series 1806.
The soon to be father of two, Askouri works as a senior sales manager for a private company in Dubai Airport Free Zone.
“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win! I can’t believe that I won my dream car.”
Ehsan Nazeer, a Pakistani national in the UAE won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0133 in Finest Surprise Series 499, which he purchased online on May 11.
ALSO READ:
Mahmoud Al Qedra, a Palestinian national based in Dubai won a BMW F 850 GS (Triple Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0066 in Finest Surprise Series 500, which he purchased on May 23.
Civil Defence targets to bring down the number of fire accidents to zero
UAE19 hours ago
The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
UAE1 day ago
President Faure Gnassingbé pays tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa
UAE1 day ago
Winning titles were selected from amongst 50 submissions from 12 countries
UAE1 day ago
Some jobs are exempted from the rule
UAE1 day ago
He urges entities in country to apply the initiative as an essential part of a positive organisational culture
UAE1 day ago
Consumers' food behaviour has a big role to play
UAE1 day ago
Draw inspiration from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Cabinet members told
UAE1 day ago