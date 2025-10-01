  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg36°C

Dubai: Indian expat, working in mobile shop, wins $1 million

The Ajman resident and father of one has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past two years

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 2:58 PM

Updated: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 3:14 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Indian expat, working in mobile shop, wins $1 million

Dubai: Indian expat, working in mobile shop, wins $1 million

UAE's thriving café culture: Customers wait up to 1 hour to get into trending spots

UAE's thriving café culture: Customers wait up to 1 hour to get into trending spots

Jaipur-Dubai passengers stranded as Air India Express cancels incoming flight

Jaipur-Dubai passengers stranded as Air India Express cancels incoming flight

Subhash Madam, a 48-year-old Indian expat living in Ajman, became the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 517. He struck lucky with ticket number 2550, which he purchased online on September 12.

Madam was announced as the winner on Wednesday during the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai residents pay tribute to late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg

thumb-image

Dubai’s AI-powered startup SpeakUp selected for OSN’s Final Pitch, heads to web summit Lisbon

thumb-image

Emirates power bank ban: 5 reasons why airline prohibits use onboard

thumb-image

Curiosity begins here: Inspiring early years at Smart Vision School

thumb-image

US SEC readies relief for asset managers to add ETFs to mutual funds

 

A resident of Ajman for 14 years, Madam works at a mobile shop in Sanaiya Industrial Area. The father of one has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past two years. "Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! I will never forget this day," he said after learning about his win.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Originally from Kerala, Madam is the 260th Indian to win $1 million in the promotion. Indians remain the biggest participants and winners of the long-running Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Pietra Stephane, a French national, won a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 HSE P525 (Fuji White) car with the ticket he purchased online on September 13. Stephane is currently uncontactable.

Meanwhile, Syed Suliman, a 31-year-old British national based in Dubai, won an Indian 101 Sout (Suset Red Metallic) motorbike. Suliman, a first-time ticket buyer of Turkish origin, works as the marketing head for an Emirati hub supporting homegrown businesses at Dubai Airport.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for the opportunity to win with my very first ticket in your amazing promotion. I can’t wait to ride this motorbike on the roads of Dubai!” he said.

Dubai resident Kunchu Moideen Madakkan won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorcycle with a ticket he purchased online on September 18.

The 52-year-old Indian is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for six years now, and is a father of three and works as a tailor in Dubai. “Finally, after a long time, I’ve won with Dubai Duty Free! Thank you so much!” he said.