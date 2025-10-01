Dubai: Indian expat, working in mobile shop, wins $1 million

Subhash Madam, a 48-year-old Indian expat living in Ajman, became the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 517. He struck lucky with ticket number 2550, which he purchased online on September 12.

Madam was announced as the winner on Wednesday during the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

A resident of Ajman for 14 years, Madam works at a mobile shop in Sanaiya Industrial Area. The father of one has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past two years. "Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! I will never forget this day," he said after learning about his win.

Originally from Kerala, Madam is the 260th Indian to win $1 million in the promotion. Indians remain the biggest participants and winners of the long-running Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Pietra Stephane, a French national, won a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 HSE P525 (Fuji White) car with the ticket he purchased online on September 13. Stephane is currently uncontactable.

Meanwhile, Syed Suliman, a 31-year-old British national based in Dubai, won an Indian 101 Sout (Suset Red Metallic) motorbike. Suliman, a first-time ticket buyer of Turkish origin, works as the marketing head for an Emirati hub supporting homegrown businesses at Dubai Airport.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for the opportunity to win with my very first ticket in your amazing promotion. I can’t wait to ride this motorbike on the roads of Dubai!” he said.

Dubai resident Kunchu Moideen Madakkan won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorcycle with a ticket he purchased online on September 18.

The 52-year-old Indian is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for six years now, and is a father of three and works as a tailor in Dubai. “Finally, after a long time, I’ve won with Dubai Duty Free! Thank you so much!” he said.