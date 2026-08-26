Two Indians win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Two Indian Dubai-based expats are the latest $1 million winners in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held on August 26 at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Winning number inspired by licence plate

Rohan Prakash Fernandes, a 38-year-old Indian based in Dubai won with ticket number 1710 which he purchased online on July 31.

A Dubai resident for 15 years, Mr. Fernandes has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years. The father of one works as an engineer for a marine-based company in Dubai.

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Fernandes, who hails from Karnataka, India, shared that his winning ticket number was inspired by a car plate number he saw while choosing a number to purchase online. Thinking it was a good combination, he decided to purchase the exact same number — 1710.

When asked about his initial plans for the winnings, he said “I will save it for my child’s education while part of it will be invested, and some will go to charity.”

Buying a house in Kerala

Suresh PS, a 36-year-old Indian based in Dubai, won with ticket number 2122 which he purchased online on August 12.

PS shared the cost of the ticket with his nine Indian friends, with whom he has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past seven years.

The winner, who hails from Kerala, is a father of one and works as an HSE coordinator for a contracting company in Dubai

When asked about his initial plans for the winnings, he said “I want to buy a house in Kerala.”

Fernandes and PS are the 281st and 282nd Indians to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. Indians continue to be the biggest purchasers of tickets in the promotion.

Repeat winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Amit Saraf, a 52-year-old Indian based in Dubai, won a BMW 760i xDrive M Gran Lusso (Mineral White Metallic) car with ticket number 1914 in the Finest Surprise Series 1959, which he purchased online on August 12.

Saraf, who purchased nineteen tickets for Series 1959, is now a six-time Dubai Duty Free promotion winner. He previously won $1 million twice (October 2024 and January 2021), a Mercedes Benz S500 car in February 2023, a Mercedes Benz G 500 car in September 2025, and an AED 40,000 Dubai Duty Free Gift Card in December 2023. The latest BMW car win marks his sixth Dubai Duty Free promotion prize.

Karnaiah Mandolla, a 48-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz G 500 Station Wagon (Manufaktur Classic Grey) car with ticket number 1665 in the Finest Surprise Series 1961, which he purchased in Terminal 3 Arrivals on August 16.

Mandolla, who is currently not available for immediate comment, is no stranger to winning as he previously won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 437 with ticket number 4576 in October 2023.

David Kingen, a 55-year-old Belgian national based in Bullingen, won a Ducati Panigale V2S (Giallo) motorbike with ticket number 0071 in the Finest Surprise Series 676, which he purchased online on August 5.

A third-time motorbike winner, Kingen, who works for the Belgium government, had won a BMW R Nine T Racer motorbike (Black Storm Metallic/Aurum) in Series 374, with ticket number 0934 in August 2019 and a BMW R Nine T Urban (Lightwhite) in November 2017 in Series 321 with ticket number 0031 in November 2017.