Dubai Duty Free draw: Indian man wins $1 million after entering for 15 years

An Indian has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held on Wednesday, November 26 at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Selvaraj Vijayananth, a 50-year-old man based in Chennai, India became a millionaire with ticket number 1346, which he purchased online on November 13.

Vijayananth is a father of one and works as senior engineering manager for a software company in Chennai. He has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion regularly for over 15 years.

“Winning has always been a dream of mine and now that it has finally come true, I am deeply grateful,” he said.

The new millionaire is the 266th Indian to have won $1 million in this draw, with Indians being the biggest purchasers of tickets.

Atul Dinkar Rao, an Indian expat based in Dubai, also won $1 million, in the Millennium Millionaire Series 522 with ticket number 2242. He received his ceremonial cheque from Dubai Duty Free senior management team and commented, “I feel grateful and thankful for this win. I have always had faith and participated in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for a long time, and I believe even more now that this validation has come.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury motorbikes.

Samer El Achkar, a 58-year-old Lebanese man based in Dubai won a BBMW F 900 GS (Sao Paulo Yellow) motorbike with ticket number 0764.

A resident of Dubai since 1991, Achkar runs an office furniture business in Dubai. He has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over 20 years now.

Jaya Devan, a 38-year-old Indian based in Ras Al Khaimah, won a BMW S 1000 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0629. Devan has been participating for over a year now and works as a storekeeper for a cigarette manufacturing company in Ras Al Khaimah.

“I’m still in disbelief but feeling lucky," he said after his win.