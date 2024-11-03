Dubai Duty Free draw winners pay rich tributes to the late Colm McLoughlin

Photo: File

Rich tributes poured in for the man who literally made hundreds of millionaires in his lifetime. Past winners of Dubai Duty Free draws said they are now living the life of their dreams, have achieved their goals, and their lives have gainfully changed – thanks to Colm McLoughlin.

Hailed as the father of Dubai Duty Free (DDF), McLoughlin passed away on Wednesday in UK at the age of 81.

Captains of the industry praised McLoughlin’s business acumen for building DDF from the ground up; while employees, staff and officials at DDF deeply admired his leadership skills and generosity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For winners of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion, it was his vision that created opportunities for them to improve their lives.

'It was like losing a father'

Dubai resident Payal Harnek Singh, who is originally from Punjab, did not personally meet McLoughlin but, for her, the passing of McLoughlin was like losing a father, who was like a great provider.

Payal Harnek Singh with her family. Photo: Supplied

Singh won $1 million in May this year. “It has improved our lives,” she told Khaleej Times, adding: “The win provided us an opportunity to consider investing to have our own house here in Dubai.”

“We are expats, owning our own house helps us with our long-term goal to stay in the country. And It’s now possible because of the windfall we received from the draw,” added Singh, who is the 229th Indian who won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

“When I read the story on Khaleej Times about his (McLoughlin) death, I really felt sad – because I considered him like a father and a great provider. If not for the draw he created, our dream of owning a house would not become a reality,” she continued.

‘We felt like family’

Another DDF winner who only has kind words for McLoughlin is Gowda Ashok Gopal, who also won $1 million in January this year.

Gowda Ashok Gopal. Photo: Supplied

“McLoughlin’s legacy is profound and enduring. As a visionary leader, he didn’t just redefine the travel retail industry — he shaped it into what we know today. DDF, under his stewardship, became an iconic institution synonymous with quality, innovation, and exceptional service, setting benchmarks worldwide,” he said.

“His warmth and genuine care created a culture at DDF that felt like family — a place where each individual was valued, motivated, and inspired,” said Gopal, adding: “He (McLoughlin) taught us that success is built on dedication, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Gopal continued: “Personally, being part of DDF under his leadership has been transformative. The values he championed—teamwork, compassion, and resilience—are ones that I carry forward – both in my career and personal life.

“McLoughlin’s legacy is not only in the success of DDF but in the lives he touched and the inspiration he leaves behind. His influence will be felt for generations,” added Gopal, who earlier told Khaleej Times about his initial plans for the money. He said, “I have lots of things to do with my life, including doing charity work.”