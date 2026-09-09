Ajman-based father of two wins $1 million in latest Dubai Duty Free draw

An Ajman-based Indian expat was announced as the winner of a whopping $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday, September 9.

Jijo Pulikkathodi, a 41-year-old photographer, won with ticket number 4891 which he purchased online on August 22. He was named the lucky winner at the draw which was held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

An Ajman resident for four years, Pulikkathodi, who is a father of two, shared the cost of the ticket with his 17 Indian friends, with whom he has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past three or four months.

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“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free. This win will definitely help us all,” he said in a happy voice. Pulikkathodi, who hails from Kerala, is 283rd Indian to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Another winner of $1 million was also announced on Wednesday as part of Millennium Millionaire Series 554. Rohan Prakash Fernandes, a Dubai-based Indian won the cash prize with ticket number 1710.

Upon receiving his big win Fernandes said: "Thank you once again Dubai Duty Free for this welcoming opportunity to be here today to receive my ceremonial cheque and witness how you conduct the draw.”

Finest Surprise

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Yogesh Dhanak, a 53-year-old Indian who is based in Sharjah won a Range Rover SE P360 (Carpathian Grey) car with ticket number 1243 which he purchased in Concourse B on 19th August 19.

Born and raised in Dubai, Dhanak has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for the past 15 years, purchasing tickets whenever he travels. A father of two, Dhanak works for a manufacturing firm in Sharjah. “Thank you so much for my first win!” he said.

A 35-year-old Turkish national who is based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 GS (Trophy White/Blue/Red) motorbike with ticket number 0978 which he purchased on August 30. Eser Erol is a Dubai resident since 2024 and the winning ticket is only his third ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. A certified biker, Erol works at DAFZA as a regional sales manager for Bosch Middle East. “It’s my first time winning something from a draw” he said.

Melwin Pontes, an Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Shark Grey) motorbike with ticket number 0505 which he purchased online on September 1. Pontes is a second time motorbike winner as he previously won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Black Red) motorbike with ticket number 0650 in October 2025. He remains unaware of his win, the Dubai Duty Free said in a statment because he is currently uncontactable.