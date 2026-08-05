Now, Dubai Duty Free customers can use cryptocurrency to complete purchases

Now, customers at Dubai Duty Free can complete their payments using Crypto.com Pay. This makes Dubai Duty Free the the first airport retailer in the Middle East to introduce the regulated digital payment solution.

Eligible customers can use Crypto.com Pay at Dubai Duty Free both in Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA), as well as online.

Payments can be authorised using the customer's Crypto.com account at checkout, and transactions are processed securely through Crypto.com's regulated payment infrastructure, with Dubai Duty Free merchants receiving the settlement in UAE dirhams immediately.

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How it works

The new payment option has been integrated into Dubai Duty Free's existing checkout process.

1. In-store purchases

When customers choose Crypto.com Pay at checkout, the point-of-sale system generates a unique Crypto.com QR code for the purchase amount in UAE dirhams. Customers can scan the QR code using the Crypto.com App and approve the payment directly from their wallet.

Once the transaction is successfully authorised, the purchase is immediately confirmed through Dubai Duty Free's existing point-of-sale system.

2. Online purchases

Customers shopping at dubaidutyfree.com can select Crypto.com Pay as a payment option during checkout. A unique QR code will be generated, which customers scan using the Crypto.com App before confirming payment from their wallet. Upon successful authorisation, the order is immediately confirmed through Dubai Duty Free's existing order management system.

3. On mobile

Customers shopping on a mobile device will be redirected directly to the Crypto.com App after selecting Crypto.com Pay, allowing them to review and approve the transaction before returning to Dubai Duty Free to complete their purchase.

Other existing payment solutions

This latest introduction joins existing Dubai Duty Free payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Alipay and TerraPay.

The launch supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims for 90 per cent of financial transactions across the public and private sectors to become cashless by the end of 2026.

The rollout follows the regulatory framework established by the Central Bank of the UAE. Crypto.com is the first Virtual Asset Service Provider in the UAE to receive a Stored Value Facilities licence from the Central Bank of the UAE, enabling it to provide regulated payment services in accordance with the conditions of that licence.