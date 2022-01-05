Dubai Duty Free announces first two $1 million winners of 2022

A German national based in Dubai and a Kenyan living in Nairobi have become the first two winners

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 3:40 PM

A German national based in Dubai and a Kenyan living in Nairobi have become the first two winners of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion in 2022.

The 67-year-old German, Rolf Hartung, had purchased his ticket online on December 17, 2021.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Hartung is a father of two and works at Al Zahra Hospital.

The expat said he used to purchase physical tickets whenever he travelled. However, because of the travel restrictions in the last two years, he started buying them online.

“This is not only a great joy, but a great honour. I’m really surprised, I never thought that I would win one day. Thank you, Dubai, … what a great start for the new year.” he said.

Hartung is the seventh German national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

The Kenyan, Tajinder Dhanjal, had purchased her winning ticket online as well. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years now, Dhanjal is a housewife and mother of two.

“This is a real blessing from God, I cannot explain how much I appreciate this.” she said.

Dhanjal is the third Kenyan national to have won in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

In Finest Surprise draw, Hashem Almousawi, a 63-year-old Kuwaiti national based in Mansouriya, won a Mercedes Benz S500.

ALSO READ:

Prakash Lakshmanan, a 34-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won an Aprilia Tuono 660 motorbike.

Rajeshwar Padkanti, an Indian national based in the UAE, won an Indian Super Chief motorbike.

Saleh Al Shawa, a 50-year-old Jordanian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 R motorbike.