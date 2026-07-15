Indian businessman, Pakistani manager win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free draw

An Indian businessman and a Pakistani finance manager have been named the latest $1 million winners in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Dubai International Airport.

Mohammed Ayyubuddin, a 45-year-old Sharjah-based Indian entrepreneur, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 549 with ticket number 4144, purchased online on July 3. A resident of Sharjah since 2006, he runs a light fittings business and has participated in the draw for the last 8-10 years.

"I have had a feeling for the past two days that I was going to win. Now that you have called, I am truly grateful. I really appreciate how you change the lives of so many people. My advice to everyone is: don’t give up. Keep trying and keep testing your luck - one day, it could be your turn,” said the father of four.

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Hailing from Hyderabad, Ayyubuddin is the 280th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999. Indians remain the largest buyers of tickets in the scheme.

The second winner was Hira Nayyer, a 38-year-old Pakistani assistant finance manager based in Dubai. She won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 550 with ticket number 1387, also purchased online on July 3.

A first-time participant, Nayyer said she decided to buy a ticket after hearing about the promotion from a colleague.

“I was with a colleague in the office when they mentioned this promotion and convinced me to try my luck, so I did. When I was choosing the ticket number, I selected a combination that was almost the same as my Chartered Accountant membership number,” she shared.

Originally from Lahore, she is the 29th Pakistani national to win the Millennium Millionaire prize since 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, two more winners were announced in the Finest Surprise promotion.

A Dubai-based German national, Luca S., won a BMW X6 M Competition car in Finest Surprise Series 1957 with ticket number 1738, while Mohammed Rashid, a 34-year-old Indian resident of Ajman, won a Ducati Panigale V2S motorbike in Finest Surprise Series 671. Rashid works as an insurance broker in Dubai and has been participating in the promotion for almost three years