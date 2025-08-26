  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Now, new drivers can get training via RTA's digital platform Tadreeb

Among its key outcomes are improved training quality, enhanced transparency and precision in trainee assessments

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 5:02 PM

Updated: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 6:23 PM

Qualifying and training new drivers in Dubai are now being done through the Tadreeb digital platform that serves more than 250,000 trainees annually, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

The digital platform links all driving institutes across Dubai, fully digitises training and qualification processes, automates assessments, and consolidates all trainee-related data.

“The platform utilises the latest artificial intelligence technologies to qualify and train drivers across more than 27 training institute locations, supported by over 3,400 instructors and more than 3,000 training vehicles,” noted Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency.

He added: “Each vehicle’s route is electronically geo-tracked and linked to the main system. Serving around 250,000 trainees annually with over six million hours of training per year, the platform has operated safely since its inception, offering a seamless, fully paperless user experience.”

How it works

According to RTA, Tadreeb identifies the needs of trainees based on analysed data and figures, ensuring quality training for drivers and licensing a pool of skilled, professional drivers.

Among its key outcomes are improved training quality, enhanced transparency and precision in trainee assessments, and measurable contributions to reducing fatalities among new drivers.

The platform also supports decision-making through smart dashboards that monitor training indicators, ensure full automation of performance evaluation criteria and transactions, and streamlines services for training permits and contracts through integration with relevant issuing authorities.

“This integration has halved waiting times for permits, reduced operating costs, enhanced remote monitoring through the Smart Licensing Centre, and achieved 97 per cent compliance by trainers with prescribed training stages,” RTA noted.