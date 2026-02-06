40+ sensors, live data: 7 top facts on driverless car Sheikh Hamdan rode in

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has officially launched the operations of Dubai’s fully driverless taxi service. Unlike other inaugurations, Sheikh Hamdan actually sat inside the vehicle. He then took a ride to the World Governments Summit at Madinat Jumeirah.

The moment marks a big step for Dubai’s future transport plans. The service is expected to open to the public in the first quarter of 2026.

Here are seven facts you should know about the vehicle:

1. It is autonomous

The RT6 taxi, developed by Baidu Apollo Go, moves completely on its own. There is no steering by a human. The car makes its own decisions using artificial intelligence.

2. It has more than 40 sensors

The vehicle is fitted with over 40 sensors. These include LiDAR, radars and smart cameras. Think of them as the car’s eyes and ears. They constantly scan the road, watch other cars, notice pedestrians and detect traffic signals.

3. It uses live data, HD maps

The taxi runs on real-time data and high-definition maps. It does not just follow a fixed route. It reads what is happening on the road at that moment and adjusts safely.

4. Can handle busy Dubai roads

This is not a test track car. It drives on real roads with real traffic. It can deal with intersections, signals, lane changes and people crossing the road while following traffic rules.

5. Latest generation model

The RT6 is the sixth generation of autonomous taxis. It has been specially built for large-scale public use.

6. Comes with global driving experience

Before coming to Dubai, the operator’s vehicles completed more than 150 million kilometres of safe driving and over 10 million trips in different cities. That experience supports its rollout here.

7. Control centre in Dubai

The company has opened its first autonomous vehicle operations centre outside China in Dubai. Located at Dubai Science Park, the 2,000-square-metre centre monitors the taxis, updates their software, checks safety systems and manages daily operations.

Driverless taxis are no longer a future idea in Dubai, they are already on the road and soon, residents may be able to book one.