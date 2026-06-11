Dubai court sentences driver to 3 months in jail for sudden swerving, assault

A driver was sentenced to three months in jail by a Dubai court after he chased another vehicle and made a sudden swerve, the emirate's Public Prosecution said on Thursday, in another case that underscores how UAE authorities strictly implement a no-tolerance policy towards traffic violations that endanger people's lives on the road.

A detaining order against the motorist was issued by the traffic prosecution in Dubai. The authority clarified that the driver drove recklessly, swerving into the victim's vehicle, chasing him, forcibly stopping him, and then getting out of his vehicle to assault him. His licence was also suspended for one year.

It was not immediately known when the incident take place or where it happened.

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In comments following the incident, Counselor Salah Al Falasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of Traffic Prosecution, said that drivers must exercise self-control and adhere to road etiquette that reflects the culture of society. " Security and traffic authorities are the entities authorised to hold wrongdoers accountable," he added.

In the UAE, sudden swerving is a major traffic violation under the Federal Traffic Law. It is punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and four black points. Penalties can escalate in serious cases to include heavier fines, court imprisonment.