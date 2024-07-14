E-Paper

Dubai driver's cruise control fails on Sheikh Zayed Road, saved by police

Police patrols reached the motorist's vehicle in just a 'matter of minutes'

by

A Staff Reporter
Photo: X/ Dubai Police
Photo: X/ Dubai Police

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:41 AM

Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 12:32 PM

A driver whose vehicle's cruise control unexpectedly malfunctioned on Dubai’s busiest highway was rescued by police patrols. The driver had called the emergency number 999, requesting assistance after his vehicle failed to respond as he was cruising on the Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi.

Police patrols reached the driver's vehicle in just a “matter of minutes”.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Traffic patrols that were dispatched to Sheikh Zayed Road spotted the vehicle past the Expo Bridge. Given the vehicle's immense danger on the high-speed road, the patrols quickly secured the area around it and activated warning signs for other motorists.


"They then worked to reassure the visibly distressed driver. One of the patrols then positioned in front of the vehicle and began gradually bringing it to a stop while the other patrols secured the lane behind," said Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic.

In the event of cruise control failure, the brigadier advised the drivers to put the transmission in the " N " position, turn off the engine, and restart it at the same time. If this attempt fails, drivers are advised to press the brakes firmly and continuously until the car stops. However, in case this step also fails, drivers are advised to gradually raise the handbrake while holding the steering wheel firmly.

In the event that all of these attempts fail, the transmission must be moved from the N to D position continuously. If one of the previous methods succeeds before the traffic patrol intervenes, the vehicle must be stopped.

