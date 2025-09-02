Dubai driver mixes up pedals, sends SUV crashing into shopping complex

It was a driver error that caused a SUV to crash into a store in Jumeirah earlier this week, Dubai Police confirmed in a press release on Tuesday. No major injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at the Spinneys shopping complex on Umm Al Sheif street in Umm Suqeim.

According to Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the preliminary investigations indicated that the female driver lost control due to sudden confusion, which led her to press the gas pedal instead of the brake, resulting in the accident and the vehicle's intrusion into the store.

He confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that only the vehicle and storefront were damaged. He also stressed the importance of staying alert while driving. He highlighted that such incidents underscore the need for drivers to remain calm and entirely focused behind the wheel, as well as to check their seating position and ensure their feet are correctly positioned on the pedals.

Safety review

On Tuesday, Spinneys said that the it was conducting a “safety review” of its community centre in light of the incident to identify any temporary or long-term “additional measures that we might need to put in place” to prevent such incidents again.

The group also said that they remain “steadfast” in their efforts to ensure the safety and security of all their locations and that they will “continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance of authorities and local experts” to take further steps.

Dubai resident Ninu H., who lives close by, was one of those who visited the Spinneys complex later in the day and found the damaged vehicle still parked there. “The area had been cordoned off by officials when I went,” she said. “It was shocking to think that there were people inside the car and the shop.”