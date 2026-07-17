Dubai driver caught speeding over 230kmph after removing licence plates

Dubai Police apprehended the driver and imposed a fine of Dh50,000 as his vehicle was impounded

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 12:39 PM
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A driver was caught speeding over 230kmph on Dubai roads after deliberately removing his vehicle's licence plates to evade smart surveillance systems.

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Dubai Police apprehended the driver and imposed a fine of Dh50,000 as his vehicle was impounded.

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