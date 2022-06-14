Dubai: Donate blood and dine in for free at this restaurant

Individuals should visit the food outlets within a week of donation with a proof

Yummy Dosa. Photo: Supplied

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 3:21 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 3:46 PM

A restaurant based in Karama and Discovery Gardens has started an initiative to provide free meals to blood donors until the end of 2022. On World Blood Donor Day, Dubai's Yummy Dosa wanted to show their appreciation to donors for their selfless act of helping others and saving lives on many occasions.

Jugal Parekh, MD, Yummy Dosa restaurant, who donates blood yearly, said that he is doing his bit to draw attention to the important issue and the roles that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities.

"We are offering a free meal of any amount if a blood donor visits Yummy Dosa within a week of the blood donation with proof," said Parekh.

Jugal Parekh, MD, Yummy Dosa, Photo: Supplied

Parekh recalls how he struggled to find matching blood for his friend who met with an accident and was experiencing heavy bleeding. "We had to beg people to donate blood and searched for matching blood group from other hospitals. That day I realised that donation costs nothing, but it can be a matter of life and death for someone," said Parekh.

"We would like to honour the responsible residents of the UAE who are contributing to the cause," Parekh added that they will ring a bell in the donors' honour.

The restaurant staff is also being encouraged to donate blood. "As we start our drive towards blood donation initiative, we are encouraging our staff to do the same and rest for the day."

The restaurant offers a casual dining space with an authentic taste of Mumbai street style dosa with a menu offering 99 plus vegetarian varieties of fusion dosas, Indian style Chinese food and sizzlers.

ALSO READ:

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com