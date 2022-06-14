Dubai: Donate blood and dine in for free at this restaurant

The limited-edition shoe will be available for sale on June 23
UAE3 hours ago
A restaurant based in Karama and Discovery Gardens has started an initiative to provide free meals to blood donors until the end of 2022. On World Blood Donor Day, Dubai's Yummy Dosa wanted to show their appreciation to donors for their selfless act of helping others and saving lives on many occasions.
Jugal Parekh, MD, Yummy Dosa restaurant, who donates blood yearly, said that he is doing his bit to draw attention to the important issue and the roles that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities.
"We are offering a free meal of any amount if a blood donor visits Yummy Dosa within a week of the blood donation with proof," said Parekh.
Parekh recalls how he struggled to find matching blood for his friend who met with an accident and was experiencing heavy bleeding. "We had to beg people to donate blood and searched for matching blood group from other hospitals. That day I realised that donation costs nothing, but it can be a matter of life and death for someone," said Parekh.
"We would like to honour the responsible residents of the UAE who are contributing to the cause," Parekh added that they will ring a bell in the donors' honour.
The restaurant staff is also being encouraged to donate blood. "As we start our drive towards blood donation initiative, we are encouraging our staff to do the same and rest for the day."
The restaurant offers a casual dining space with an authentic taste of Mumbai street style dosa with a menu offering 99 plus vegetarian varieties of fusion dosas, Indian style Chinese food and sizzlers.
ALSO READ:
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
The limited-edition shoe will be available for sale on June 23
UAE3 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company says Hasan is a top donor
UAE5 hours ago
Workers who are insured members of the pension authority should be given details of service during this timeframe
UAE7 hours ago
A video posted recently offers a sneak-peek into the world of wonders that awaits visitors
UAE21 hours ago
The landmark is the biggest cultural centre of its kind in the Mena region
UAE22 hours ago
The Dh1 billion project will open to the public on Thursday, June 16
UAE22 hours ago
The two nations' shared history dates back to 1904, says ambassador
UAE1 day ago
Hamish Harding will dive to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in a few days
UAE1 day ago