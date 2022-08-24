Dubai: Do you know this man? Police seek help identifying body

One of their own dogs was able to donate its blood to save the abused Saluki
Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the man in the picture.
The man was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station. According to police, he had no identification documents on him, and has not yet been reported missing.
The body is currently at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology in order for the authorities to determine the cause of death.
Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at the following number: (04) 901.
