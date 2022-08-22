Dubai: Do you know this man? Police seek help identifying body

He has no identification documents, has not been reported missing yet

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 5:18 PM

Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the man in the picture.

The man was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Al Raffa Police Station. According to Dubai Police, he had no identification documents on him, and has not yet been reported missing.

The body is currently at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology in order for the authorities to determine the cause of death.

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at the following number: (04)901.

