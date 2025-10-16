Diwali in Dubai: Win gold bars, vouchers worth Dh150,000 at Festival of Lights

This year's Festival of Lights in Dubai invites everyone to shop, save, and strike gold with citywide jewellery promotions, gold giveaways, and grand raffles. In keeping with the Diwali tradition of gifting gold, retailers across the city are unveiling remarkable deals from October 17 to 26.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), residents and visitors can celebrate Diwali with extraordinary offers and once-in-a-lifetime chances to win everything from gold coins and bars to jewellery vouchers worth thousands of dirhams.

Win up to Dh150,000 in jewellery vouchers

Shoppers who spend Dh1,000 or more at participating Dubai Jewellery Group outlets until October 26 stand the chance to become one of 30 lucky winners to take home jewellery vouchers worth Dh150,000 in total. Plus, free gold coins are up for grabs on purchases of Dh4,000 or more on select collections, in addition to exclusive gifts, and up to 70 per cent off on select diamond and pearl jewellery. With zero deduction on old gold exchange, there’s never been a better time to gift loved ones.

Embark on a shopping spree this Festival of Lights at the Dubai Gold Souk Extension in Deira and discover stunning pieces at competitive prices. Shoppers who spend Dh500 or more between 10 and 26 October stand a chance to win gold coins and gold bars.

Strike gold worth Dh100,000

Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at participating malls between 13 and 26 October automatically enter a draw to become one of 20 lucky winners to take home Dh100,000 worth of gold shopping vouchers. Participating malls include Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue Mall, Festival Plaza, Silicon Central, and Times Square Center, and more.

Centrepoint is rewarding shoppers with the chance to win instant gold prizes through scratch-and-win cards from 15 to 28 October, on spends of Dh300 or more at their stores in City Centre Deira, Ibn Battuta Mall, Oasis Mall Dubai, and BurJuman Mall.

Shoppers at Damas can take home a 1-gram, 22-karat gold coin on every diamond-studded jewellery purchase of Dh5,000 or more at participating stores including Lulu Barsha, Meena Bazaar, Lulu Qusais, and Karama Centre. Those who indulge in diamond purchases worth Dh15,000 or more will receive an additional gold coin.

Plus, 20 lucky shoppers will win shopping vouchers worth up to Dh100,000 on qualifying purchases. With reduced making charges on select 22-karat gold jewellery and designs that blend timeless elegance with modern allure, Damas shines as one of the must-visit jewellery destinations this Festival of Lights.

This year’s Festival of Lights promises to sparkle with excitement, joy, and endless opportunities to win.