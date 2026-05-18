Dubai launches digital archive project to preserve its history, cultural heritage

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation has launched the project in partnership with five government entities to safeguard the nation’s memory for future generations

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 6:05 PM
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The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation has launched the “Dubai Archive” project in collaboration with five government entities, marking a key step toward advancing digital governance.

The initiative seeks to document and preserve Dubai’s history, institutional records, and cultural heritage, ensuring the nation’s memory is safeguarded for future generations through integrated digital archiving systems.

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As part of the pilot phase, the Foundation signed five cooperation agreements with key government bodies, including Dubai Municipality, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Dubai Digital Authority, and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

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