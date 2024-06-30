Dubai: Dh650 billion worth foreign investment plan approved

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 4:33 PM

The UAE's Executive Council approved the Foreign Direct Investment Development Programme, which aims to attract Dh650 billion of investments to Dubai by 2033.

The initiative will be carried out by designating Dh25 billion over 10 years in direct support of the city's plans, placing it among the world’s top three economies by 2033.

This comes under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

In addition to the foreign direct investment plan, the council also approved the Dubai Economic Model to measure Dubai’s development against its economic targets through an economic database that includes more than 3,000 indicators to enhance consumer and investor confidence.