Dubai: Dh650 billion worth foreign investment plan approved

Amid the buzz, the Indian tourist told Khaleej Times she was just grateful that her mum had the chance to experience the emirate's luxury and hospitality
The UAE's Executive Council approved the Foreign Direct Investment Development Programme, which aims to attract Dh650 billion of investments to Dubai by 2033.
The initiative will be carried out by designating Dh25 billion over 10 years in direct support of the city's plans, placing it among the world’s top three economies by 2033.
This comes under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
In addition to the foreign direct investment plan, the council also approved the Dubai Economic Model to measure Dubai’s development against its economic targets through an economic database that includes more than 3,000 indicators to enhance consumer and investor confidence.
A framework plan for the areas surrounding Metro stations to promote sustainability and quality of life in Dubai was also approved. This will provide incentives for developers, offer services that will support the '20-minute city' concept and increase the number of commuters.
For UAE nationals, the council approved the 'Manbar' programme, which aims at doubling the number of Emiratis working in mosques and equipping them with the necessary skills and qualifications. These will include delivering prayers, call to prayer and performing the Friday prayer.
Furthermore, the 'Ghras Al Khair' programme was launched to empower Emirati content creators and promote values of tolerance and national identity. Schools and universities will offer programmes and awareness campaigns for the same.
