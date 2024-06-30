E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Dh650 billion worth foreign investment plan approved

A framework for areas surrounding Metro stations to promote sustainability and quality of life in the emirate was also confirmed

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 4:15 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 4:33 PM

The UAE's Executive Council approved the Foreign Direct Investment Development Programme, which aims to attract Dh650 billion of investments to Dubai by 2033.

The initiative will be carried out by designating Dh25 billion over 10 years in direct support of the city's plans, placing it among the world’s top three economies by 2033.


This comes under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In addition to the foreign direct investment plan, the council also approved the Dubai Economic Model to measure Dubai’s development against its economic targets through an economic database that includes more than 3,000 indicators to enhance consumer and investor confidence.

A framework plan for the areas surrounding Metro stations to promote sustainability and quality of life in Dubai was also approved. This will provide incentives for developers, offer services that will support the '20-minute city' concept and increase the number of commuters.

For UAE nationals, the council approved the 'Manbar' programme, which aims at doubling the number of Emiratis working in mosques and equipping them with the necessary skills and qualifications. These will include delivering prayers, call to prayer and performing the Friday prayer.

Furthermore, the 'Ghras Al Khair' programme was launched to empower Emirati content creators and promote values of tolerance and national identity. Schools and universities will offer programmes and awareness campaigns for the same.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE