Dubai: Dh600 million apartment among Dh10.3 billion worth of real estate sold this week

Biggest transaction was a plot in Al Wasl bought for over Dh400 million

By WAM Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 4:46 PM

The real estate and properties transactions valued at Dh10.3 billion in total during the week ending August 19 2022. The sum of transactions was 3,149.

344 plots were sold for Dh2.55 billion, 2,239 apartments and villas were sold for Dh3.94 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot in Al Wasl sold for Dh400.18 million, followed by a plot sold for Dh205 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a plot sold for Dh130 million in Palm Jumeirah.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 173 sales transactions worth Dh475.48 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 70 sales transactions worth Dh284.36 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 28 sales transactions worth Dh35 million.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for Dh600 million in Business Bay, an apartment sold for Dh437 million in Palm Jumeirah, and an apartment sold for Dh406 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh3.74 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for Dh1 billion.

80 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh110 million.