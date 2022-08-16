Dubai: Dh500,000 fine for insulting people online

'We just wanted to make sure that they get a chance to taste our food'
The Dubai Public Prosecution has reminded residents that they can be fined up to Dh500,000 for insulting others online.
In a video uploaded by Dubai Public Prosecution, Assistant Chief Prosecutor, Deira Prosecution, Khaled Hassan Al Mutawa has said that violators can be imprisoned and fined.
Recently, a young man who sent an insulting voice message to his workmate via WhatsApp has been instructed to pay Dh10,000 in damages.
The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the Arab man to pay the compensation amount to the plaintiff after he was found guilty of insulting and threatening his colleague in a voice message that violated online law.
