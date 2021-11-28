Dubai: Dh3.8 billion housing projects approved; lower EMIs, government fee exemptions announced

Plans include include 2,000 residential plots, 900 villas, Dh500-million residential complex for small families

Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 2:08 PM

The Dubai Ruler has approved housing projects worth Dh3.8 billion. The projects include 2,000 residential plots, 900 villas and a Dh500-million residential complex for small families.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said some services have been launched for beneficiaries as well. These include government support to build homes, exemptions from government fees and reduced monthly installments for loans.

اعتمدنا اليوم مشاريع إسكانية بدبي ب3.8 مليار درهم تتضمن توزيع 2000 أرض سكنية و900 فيلا سكنية جاهزة ومجمع متكامل بنصف مليار درهم للأسر الصغيرة ومجموعة خدمات للمستفيدين تتضمن امكانية إدارة الحكومة بناء مساكنهم الخاصة وإعفاءات من رسوم حكومية وتخفيض الأقساط الشهرية للقروض السكنية — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 28, 2021

“I will personally follow-up on housing for citizens. Our aim is to offer the world's best quality of life for citizens and their families," he tweeted.

In September, Sheikh Mohammed had approved a Dh65-billion fund for an Emirati housing programme in the city. The budget will be spent over the next two decades.

He had also issued directives to quadruple the number of citizens benefitting from the programme starting next year, and increase the land plots allocated to Emirati housing projects to 1.7 billion square feet.

Quality housing is everyone’s basic right and a top priority for the government, Sheikh Mohammed had said then.