E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Most expensive villa on Jumeira Bay Island sold for Dh175 million

The villa has a built-up area of 17,500 sq ft, with a 25m lap pool in the basement, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa, sauna and steam room

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM

Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM

A five-bedroom villa on a 15,000 sqft plot sold for a whopping Dh175 million, making it the most expensive villa to be ever sold on Jumeira Bay Island.

The villa, part of the Sea Mirror project, has a built-up area of 17,500 sq ft, with a 25m lap pool in the basement, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa, sauna and steam room, a cellar, a cigar room, and a rooftop terrace.


The Sea Mirror project is a seafront community of homes designed by firm Jacobsen Arquitetura. Internationally renowned architects Jacobsen Arquitetura and Studio MK27 collaborated with interior designer Patricia Urquiola to create the limited collection of timeless and iconic residences.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Building on the success of Sea Mirror, Lamar Development is currently preparing to launch 'Sea Mirror Residences' on Dubai Water Canal, adjacent to the Four Seasons Residences.

The project will feature one apartment per floor and 18 luxurious penthouses, each equipped with a private lift. Prices are set to start at Dh20 million, with groundbreaking happening soon and handover scheduled for Q3 2026.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE