Dubai: Dh150 million construction contract awarded for 'South Living' project

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM

Dubai South Properties has announced the appointment of Al Turath Al Aseel Contracting for an Dh150 million contract towards the construction of South Living Tower, a luxury apartment development at The Residential District in Dubai South.

The project was launched in June this year with an attractive post-handover payment plan, following the huge demand for spacious apartments in Dubai South.

The project is expected to be completed by Q1 2027 and will feature 209 units, including studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.

