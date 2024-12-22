Dubai: Dh1-million 'Hope Makers' award receives over 9,000 applications in a week

One week ago, the fifth edition of the 'Hope Makers' contest that recognises individuals on the basis of their humanitarian contributions to society was launched by Dubai Ruler. Today, the number of nominations has exceeded 9,000.

"Humanity thrives on hope and communities move forward in life based on the strength of hope. The most difficult challenges become easier in the face of true hope. When some spread despair and frustration in our region, we spread optimism and hope," wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative awards the winning Hope Maker a prize of Dh1 million in acknowledgement of their humanitarian contributions and to encourage further development of their programmes aimed at helping others.

The 5th Hope Makers edition continues to accept participation and nomination requests via its official website, arabhopemakers.com.

The initiative, which operates under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, targets individuals and organisations from anywhere in the Arab world or beyond.