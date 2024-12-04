Dubai: Dh1-billion Police Academy project to have Olympic-sized swimming pool, housing for cadets

Photo: WAM

The Dh1-billion Dubai Police Academy project, located in Al Ruwayyah 1, will be ready by 2027, the authority announced.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature four key zones: Academic buildings, sports facilities, a main field for police operations training, and residential housing for up to 1,200 male and female cadet officers. The space spans 155 hectares, and is set to accommodate 2,500 cadets.

The complex will also house a sports zone with an Olympic-sized swimming pool, football field, and various other outdoor courts, ensuring that officers are equipped with both academic and physical training resources.

The Dubai Police Academy, which is central to the UAE's vision of providing world-class training and development for its officers, includes a 3.5km cycling and running track, said Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, Director of Assets and Facilities Department at Dubai Police.