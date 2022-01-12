Dubai: Dewa's nanosatellite to be launched tomorrow

Intensified patrol seized many vehicles from campsites that did not comply with traffic laws
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) Space-D Programme is preparing to launch DewaSat-1 nanosatellite on Thursday, January 13.
The Space-D Programme was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2021.
According to the plan, DewaSat-1 will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, will attend the launch along with officials from Dewa, SpaceX, and NanoAvionics.
The Space-D initiative aims to build Dewa’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks.
The programme will take advantage of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to exchange information with the help of satellite communications and earth observation technologies.
