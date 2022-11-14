Dubai: Dewa develops new model for fog monitoring, forecasting

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates looks forward to engaging in dialogue to support sustainable growth and shared progress for all countries
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's Research and Development Centre has developed an innovative model for fog monitoring and forecasting, using satellites.
The model will be integrated with the planning and operation of power generation at Dewa.
This contributes to improving energy production management and planning of power generation at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.
The advanced model will also optimise energy production of the gas turbines at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex, the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world at a capacity of 9,547 MW.
"The innovative model for fog monitoring and forecasting will enhance energy productions operations. It will be integrated within Dewa’s power planning and operations. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050."
"We have outlined expansion plans for the energy and water infrastructure to meet the increasing demand according to the highest levels of quality, availability, reliability, and efficiency,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.
It is scheduled to be launched in February 2023, as part of Dewa’s Space-D programme.
