Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Now, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) clients can receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes, thanks to a newly automated system.

Previously, refund processing could take around four days, but the upgraded system significantly speeds up the process while improving accuracy and reliability.

The new system incorporates comprehensive validation checks, allowing direct instructions to be sent to the bank to transfer the refund directly to the customer’s account. This automation eliminates the need for manual intervention, ensuring a faster, smoother, and more reliable service for Dews customers.

Building on its digital innovation efforts, Dewa launched an updated version of the Smart Living Programme on October 18. The update allows consumers to know whether they are consuming more or less electricity and water than their neighbours.

“We have launched the Smart Living Programme 1.5. Based on data and artificial intelligence, it will take your consumption and compare it with your neighbourhoods', and give you recommendations and tips on how to reduce consumption to reach the same level as in your neighbourhood. These recommendations are hyper-personalized on how to reduce your consumption of water or electricity,” Dr Ali Rashed Bin Ghaith Alsuwaidi, chief innovation officer, Dewa, earlier told Khaleej Times.

Customers can access this information directly through the Dewa app, which provides insights into both individual and neighbourhood consumption patterns.