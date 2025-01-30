Dubai: Dewa announces change in unit used to measure water consumption from March

Dubai's Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) today announced that it will be changing the unit of measurement for water consumption.

The authority said that from the March 2025 billing cycle, Dewa will switch from using the imperial gallon to cubic metres as the standard unit.

In a post on X, it said, "This transition follows Cabinet Resolution No. (85) of 2023 and Ministerial Resolution No. (43) of 2024, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which mandates the discontinuation of the imperial gallon (IG) unit in water metres across the UAE and in alignment with other utilities in the UAE."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.