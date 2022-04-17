Dubai: Detainee reunited with 3-month-old baby in prison nursery

Dubai Police has designated buildings with all the required facilities and staff for mother and child

Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 1:17 PM

Responding to a request by a woman in custody, Dubai Police reunited her with her 3-month-old boy.

The Victim Support Team at the Naif Police Station took the initiative as part of its humanitarian gesture after the woman pleaded that there was no one whom she can trust to look after her baby.

According to Brigadier Dr Tariq Muhammad Noor Tahlak, director of Naif Police Station, the woman was in detention over a quarrel between her and a woman of African nationality.

“The woman approached one of our female officers and requested her to check on her 3-month-old baby, claiming that she had no family members she could entrust the baby to."

Brig. Tahlak added that within an hour the Victim Support Team reunited the baby with his mother after verifying identification documents in cooperation with Dubai Hospital.

"We then arranged for their transfer to Dubai Women's Prison in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, which is equipped with the required facilities for such cases, including healthcare facilities, medical professionals and nannies to take care of inmates' infants and children," he added.

Special care

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of Women's Prison in the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, confirmed that prison is not appropriate for children. However, it is the only option for some inmates, given that there are no family members outside to take care of the child until the mother has served her sentence.

“Once the inmate arrives with her child, they undergo several medical examinations. We make sure all of the child's needs are catered to, including appropriate food, personal and healthcare supplies and clothes in addition to providing the necessary vaccinations,” she said.

Col. Al Zaabi explained that if the mother is psychologically fit and able to take care of her baby, they they can stay with her in a building designated for mothers and their children, where they get access to all required facilities and services in addition to medical care and periodic check-ups.

If she is unable to take care of the child and there is no one outside to take care of them, the infant is transferred to the women's prison nursery, which is a separate building equipped with all the required facilities.

“The nursery is operated by professionals and ten specialised nannies who take care of infants and children. The mother gets to visit and spend time with her baby on a daily basis,” Col Al Zaabi said.

Touched by Dubai Police's generosity, the woman thanked the force for surpassing her expectations in their cooperation and consideration.

